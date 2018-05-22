

The Vantage Black Sticks have struck form once again with a commanding 4-1 result over Japan at the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations in Cromwell.





New Zealand warmed into the match swiftly and found themselves leading inside the opening 10 minutes after Madi Doar struck from the field.



Carrying their advantage into halftime, the Black Sticks doubled the buffer in the 33rd minute with Olivia Merry finding the back of the net.



Japan pegged one back just minutes later when Yuri Nagai converted from a penalty corner opportunity.



But New Zealand controlled the fourth quarter and stamped their authority with Anita McLaren (49’) and Kelsey Smith (54’) both scoring from penalty corners.



Head coach for the series Sean Dancer said it was a pleasing result and one that gives them confidence going forward in the series.



The Vantage Black Sticks play their final round robin match at 6:30pm tomorrow night where they will be looking for revenge against old foes Australia who beat them 4-1 on Sunday.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 4: (Madi Doar 8’, Olivia Merry 33’, Anita McLaren 49’, Kelsey Smith 54’)

JAPAN 1: (Yuri Nagai 35’)

Halftime: NZ 1-0



