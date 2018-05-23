



Boys & Girls U18 Championships Finals



In the Boys U18 Tier 1 final Marlow defeated Bournemouth after a shootout. The score was 1-1 at full time with Harry Pickard giving Bournemouth a 10th minute lead which they held onto until five minutes before the end when Nick Winters equalised with a stroke for Marlow. Successful shootout conversions for Sheldon, Beazley-Clarke and Cadinouche gave Marlow a 3-1 win in the shootout.





The Girls U18 Tier 1 final was won by Reading who beat Ben Rhydding 5-3. Rafael Brandau Lee gave the Yorkshire side an early lead but goals from Dyer, Saundh, Harris and Gilmour put Reaindg 4-1 up by half time. An Ellwood goal made it 4-2 and when Nisha Cant scored with 3 minutes to go a great escape was on but Reading sealed the game with a last minute second for Manmeet Saundh.



In the U18 Tier 2 finals Canterbury beat Havant 4-3 in the Boys’ final and Repton beat Team Bath Buccaneers 4-1 in the Girls’ final.



U14 Boys Junior Club Championships



In the pool stages held at Old Loughtonians, Clifton Robinsons made a strong start to the competition putting 4 goals past Southgate who scored one in reply. The other Pool A game resulted in a 2-0 win for Surbiton over Stourport.



The first round of matches in Pool B were a tighter affair, with Cheltenham winning 1-0 against Harleston Magpies while Canterbury and Brooklands MU playing out a 1-1 draw.



The second round of matches in Pool A were also tight, Stourport scoring the only goal of the game against Southgate, while honours were even between Clifton and Surbiton.



Both Canterbury and Brooklands found their goal scoring form in round two, scoring 4 and 3 without reply against Cheltenham and Harleston respectively.



The final round of matches in Pool A was all down to goals scored for top spot, Surbiton’s 2-0 defeat of Southgate was not enough as Clifton scored 5 against Stouport to book their place in the final. In Pool B Canterbury’s second draw of the day against Harleston saw them claim second place while Brookland’s 4-0 defeat of Cheltenham saw them into the final.



Onto Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre Hockey and Tennis Centre for the classification matches, Harleston beat Southgate by the only goal of the game to finish 7th, while honours were even in the 5/6th play off between Stourport and Cheltenham.



Surbiton and Canterbury finished 0-0, with Canterbury claimed 3rd spot after a 3-1 win on penalties. The final also finished 0-0, with Clifton running out winners 2-1 and becoming National Champions.



U14 Girls Junior Club Championships



With Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre under preparation for the Vitality Women’s World Cup, the girls’ teams were excited to play all their games on the main pitch, in front of a very enthusiastic crowd.



The first two games in Pool A were tight affairs, Sevenoaks claiming the only goal against Reading, while a late fight back by Repton was not enough to overcome Harleston Magpies who won 2-1.



Game 3 was a goal fest with Surbiton scoring 5 without reply against Clifton Robinsons. In the other Pool B game Alderley Edge beat Southgate 1-0.



For the second round of matches goals were hard to come by, Reading beat Harleston 1-0, Sevenoaks and Repton had one each, Clifton Robinson’s scored 2, with Southgate getting 1 in reply, while Surbiton could only manage 1 against Alderley Edge.



In the final round of matches Repton recorded their first win of the day, 2-1 against Reading, while a point from Sevenoaks in their 0-0 draw with Harleston was enough for them to top Pool A and progress to the final. Clifton found the net 3 times against Alderley Edge to earn themselves third place, while Surbiton’s winning streak continued with a 3-1 score line against Southgate.



The final was a tight affair with neither team managing to find the net in the first half. Surbiton broke the deadlock early in the second half with a goal by Mary Klugman, with 6 minutes to go they doubled their lead through Boau-Lilly Shepherd.



Annabel Cheveley pulled one back for Sevenoaks in the final minute of the game, but Surbiton hung on the claim the title.



