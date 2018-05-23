

Western Wildcats v Grove Menzieshill



Western Hockey Club is celebrating 120 years of hockey! Why not get involved and come along to the Big Birthday Bash, held on the weekend of the 26th May. This weekend involves plenty of hockey, including a challenge match between the Men’s 1’s and a Scottish Hockey Select and a series of games against Hokcey for Heroes who are raising money for services veterans. The climax of the weekend bash is the awards dinner which takes place in a marquee at Auchenhowie with full three course meal, drinks and a fantastic live band playing into the early hours!





Schedule:



Friday 25th May



7pm U15 Boys Challenge Match



Saturday 26th May



9am U12 Junior Festival

11am Hockey for Heroes v Wildcats Select 1

12.30pm Hockey for Heroes v Wildcats Select 2

2pm Hockey for Heroes v Wildcats Select 3

3.30pm Western Men v Scottish Hockey Select

5pm Presidents’ Challenge Match

7pm 120th Anniversary Dinner

1am Carriages



