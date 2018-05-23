Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news

Big celebrations for Western Wildcats!

Published on Wednesday, 23 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 32
Western Wildcats v Grove Menzieshill

Western Hockey Club is celebrating 120 years of hockey! Why not get involved and come along to the Big Birthday Bash, held on the weekend of the 26th May. This weekend involves plenty of hockey, including a challenge match between the Men’s 1’s and a Scottish Hockey Select and a series of games against Hokcey for Heroes who are raising money for services veterans. The climax of the weekend bash is the awards dinner which takes place in a marquee at Auchenhowie with full three course meal, drinks and a fantastic live band playing into the early hours!



Schedule:

Friday 25th May

7pm           U15 Boys Challenge Match

Saturday 26th May

9am            U12 Junior Festival
11am         Hockey for Heroes v Wildcats Select 1
12.30pm    Hockey for Heroes v Wildcats Select 2
2pm           Hockey for Heroes v Wildcats Select 3
3.30pm      Western Men v Scottish Hockey Select
5pm           Presidents’ Challenge Match
7pm           120th Anniversary Dinner
1am           Carriages

Scottish Hockey Union media release

