SV Kampong goalkeeper David Harte says his side will not be able to dwell too long on their dramatic Hoofdklasse victory as they face a five-day turnaround from their win over Amsterdam before facing Herakles in the EHL FINAL4 (Saturday, May 26, 1.15pm CET).





The Utrecht club are now aiming to do the “double”, bringing everything together having previously won the EHL in 2016 and the Hoofdklasse in 2017.



Standing in their way are Belgian side Herakles and then, should they win, either HC Rotterdam or hosts HC Bloemendaal.



Speaking to the EHL website about the hectic week, Harte said: “We had a beautiful day (and night) celebrating with our family friends and supporters on Sunday after the match and have been together as a group the last number of days savouring the victory before getting back into training Tuesday evening again.



“We will train and prepare for our match on Saturday against Herakles, like we do for all of our games. Recovery both physically and mentally will be key but having the opportunity to play in another big game this weekend is something we are all really forward to.



“I would be lying if I didn't say all our focus has been on nothing but the playoffs but I know our coaching staff have been busy in the background with video and forming our tactical plan for this Saturday.



“I think any team that reaches an EHL FINAL4 deserves to be there and has done very well to do so. We know they will be a good quality side with some international quality in their ranks, they will not be underestimated!”



As for the Hoofdklasse victory, Harte said it was an extra special occasion, getting to do it in front of a packed home crowd, showing off their brand new clubhouse.



“It was honestly one of the best experiences in my hockey career! Last season's win was also incredibly special, of course, being the first in 32 years and having been close on a number of occasions before but to win at home in front of that 4,000 strong '12th man' was and still is amazing!”



Harte has been a crucial part of the story, particularly in shoot-outs where he was three times victorious after normal time could not separate Kampong from Oranje-Rood (twice) and Amsterdam. Last year, it was the same against Rotterdam and you have to go back to 2014 for a shoot-out loss for him for either club or country.



He is not sure exactly if that knowledge weighs on the attacker’s mind when they approach “the big man”.



“You gain confidence from putting the effort and training into many things you do and shoot-outs are one of those things we practice an awful lot of as a team.



“If it preys on some attackers minds then great but it is not something I would think about an awful lot. I always find it so impressive when the shoot-out takers score knowing they maybe have one attempt, as a keeper you have five opportunities!”



He would love nothing more, now, to add another EHL crown to his list but not just for himself but for the likes of Quirijn Caspers, Constantijn Jonker, Sjoerd de Wert and Philip Meulenbroek who have all announced they will retire following this season.



“For me, Qui and Connie are the epitome of what Kampong is as a club. Their hockey skills are clear to be seen by everyone on the pitch but it is also their characters both on and off the pitch is what has brought an awful lot of success to this team and group.



“I had no better feeling than seeing them both become national champions in front of our home crowd on their last ever home game for Kampong – a truly fitting moment for them both. I know I will not be the only one to say it but I will miss those guys.”



