



NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The U.S. U-19 Men's National Team took the pitch last night at Yale University's Johnson Field in New Haven, Conn. under the lights for their first game of the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament. Meeting a familiar opponent in Japan, who they met in October at the Sultan of Johor Cup twice, USA couldn't match their speed, skill and rapid rotations as they fell 7-1.





"Our team was excited for this first game after playing some of these same guys in Malaysia," said Christian DeAngelis, U-19 USMNT Captain. "We knew Japan would bring strong competition and I feel like we have improved since we played them in the Sultan of Johor tournament last October. We’re looking forward to our next match with Japan later this week."



To start the game, Japan came out well organized and were relentless in their overall team speed. They pressured early and finished the first quarter leading 2-0. After allowing one goal (3-0) early in the second quarter, USA settled into their defense to hold Japan to 3-0 at the half.



The third quarter saw Japan press more offensively, as they added three more goals. With under 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas) gained possession and sent a well-placed aerial up field that was partially deflected by Japan and then redirected by Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.) to Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.). Schiller took a shot which bounced off Japan's goalkeepers pads and was quickly flicked back into the goal by DeAngelis.



Possession in the fourth quarter was controlled by Japan but USA's grit in the final minutes held Japan to one goal as the final score stood at 7-1.



The U.S. U-19 Men's National Team will face Ireland this evening, Tuesday, May 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET for their second game of the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament.



USFHA media release