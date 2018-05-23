

Australia have defeated the Vantage Black Sticks 3-0 to book an automatic spot in the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations final in Cromwell.



The Hockeyroos kept a clean sheet against New Zealand while Savannah Fitzpatrick, Ambrosia Malone and Stephanie Kershaw all scored from the field to seal the result.





The Kiwis will now face off against Japan in a must-win playoff at 4:30pm on Saturday, with the winner going through to meet Australia in the final.



Saturday’s playoff and the final on Sunday will both be streamed live at www.tab.co.nz and the Vantage Black Sticks Facebook page.



Head coach for the series Sean Dancer said it was disappointing not to make more of their opportunities.



“While the score may not suggest it, I thought we played some very good hockey in patches. Credit to Australia’s defence which really closed down a lot of our attacking game,” he said.



“We know we need to be better and Saturday’s playoff against Japan offers a good challenge to try and progress to the final.”



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 0

AUSTRALIA 3: (Savannah Fitzpatrick 14’, Ambrosia Malone 40’, Stephanie Kershaw 57’)

Halftime: Australia 1-0



