Ben Somerford





Savannah Fitzpatrick scored the opening goal



Wednesday 23 May 2018 | The Hockeyroos have secured their spot in the Tri Nations final on Sunday following their 3-0 win over hosts New Zealand in Cromwell on Wednesday.



The Hockeyroos, who defeated the hosts 4-1 in their first game on Sunday, once again claimed a small amount of revenge for last month’s Commonwealth Games gold medal match defeat.





Savannah Fitzpatrick got the Hockeyroos off to a great start with a goal in the 14th minute.



Rosie Malone continued to show why she was elevated to the senior squad just last week with her second international goal. The game was then sealed with a goal from Stephanie Kershaw in the 57th minute.



The Hockeyroos are in action next against Japan on Thursday 4:30pm AEST.



Queensland native Fitzpatrick got the ball rolling for the Hockeyroos in the 14th minute with her first goal of the tournament ending them into quarter time with the lead.



The second quarter was scoreless as the Hockeyroos withstood the pressure following Lily Brazel receiving a green card in the 21st minute.



The Hockeyroos continued to put the game out of reach with a goal from Malone in the 40th minute.



The fourth quarter saw the Hockeyroos continue their scoring ways with a final goal from Kershaw in the 57th minute to claim the win.



The Hockeyroos are into the final with three wins from three and a game in-hand against Japan on Thursday.



Australia 3 (Fitzpatrick 14’, Malone 40’, Kershaw 57’)

New Zealand 0



Hockey Australia media release