Pakistan hockey player Afshah Noreen signs with Australian club

Published on Thursday, 24 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 50
Sohail Imran


Afshah Noreen. Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan women hockey player Afshah Noreen has signed to play hockey for Queensland-based, Cairns hockey club in Australia.



The forward who has been in and out of the national team has managed to sign a three-month contract with the club down under.

Speaking to the media before her departure, Afshah said that she is looking forward to representing the nation there.

She added, it is an honour to play and Australia and that she is looking forward to working for Pakistan hockey on her return.

Moreover, Afshah has become the first player to sign with a club while being part of the national team.
Rushna Khan becomes first female Pakistani hockey player to be signed by foreign club

Afshah added, that she hoped that she would get to learn from her time playing in Australia.

Afshah is not the first women hockey player from Pakistan to represent the country at a foreign club.

Pakistan goalkeeper Rushna Khan last year, became the country’s first female hockey player to be signed by a foreign club. She had been signed by Sydney-based St George Randwick Hockey Club for a six-month season.

Geo TV News

