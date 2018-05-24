

England Men World League 2017



Applications are now open for role of England & GB Hockey Men's Head Coach.





Reporting to the Performance Director, the Head Coach will be responsible for providing world class leadership and coaching to the national team. The Head Coach will be responsible for transitioning the men’s programme to a place of delivering systemic and consistent international success on the world stage, most specifically, medal winning performances at world-level events and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The senior team operates within a centralised programme at Bisham Abbey. The Head Coach is required to work closely with key performance staff, providing detailed planning for the programme to Tokyo and the following cycle.



To find out more information and submit your application for the role click here.



Please note - the deadline is midday (11:00 GMT) on 11 June 2018.



England Hockey Board Media release