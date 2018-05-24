

©: World Sport Pics



The EHL FINAL4 will be broadcast on a wide variety of different outlets this weekend, meaning you can watch HC Bloemendaal, HC Rotterdam, SV Kampong and Herakles from almost every corner of the world.





EuroHockeytv.org: all games will be streamed live via the European Hockey Federation’s dedicated platform, www.eurohockeytv.org. This service is available in all countries where there is no clash with rights holders which can lead to a geo-block.



Saturday, May 26

* Semi-Final 1, 13:30 CET: SV Kampong (NED) Vs. Royal Herakles (BEL)

NOS (Netherlands): live streaming on NOS.nl

Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium

DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland

beIN Sports (Australia): delayed coverage

Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage



* Semi-Final 2, 16:00 CET: HC Bloemendaal (NED) Vs. HC Rotterdam (NED) Live



NOS (Netherlands): live on NPO1 and NOS

Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium

DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland

beIN Sports (Australia): delayed coverage

Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage



May 27, 2018:



*3rd/4th place, 13:30 CET: Loser SF1 Vs. Loser SF2

NOS (Netherlands): live streaming on NOS.nl

Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium

DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland

beIN Sports (Australia): LIVE

Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage



* GRAND FINAL, 16:00 CET: Winner SF1 Vs. Winner SF2

NOS (Netherlands): live on NPO1 and NOS

Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium

DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland

beIN Sports (Australia): LIVE coverage



Euro Hockey League media release