EHL FINAL4 Broadcast schedule: where to watch the FINAL4
©: World Sport Pics
The EHL FINAL4 will be broadcast on a wide variety of different outlets this weekend, meaning you can watch HC Bloemendaal, HC Rotterdam, SV Kampong and Herakles from almost every corner of the world.
EuroHockeytv.org: all games will be streamed live via the European Hockey Federation’s dedicated platform, www.eurohockeytv.org. This service is available in all countries where there is no clash with rights holders which can lead to a geo-block.
Saturday, May 26
* Semi-Final 1, 13:30 CET: SV Kampong (NED) Vs. Royal Herakles (BEL)
NOS (Netherlands): live streaming on NOS.nl
Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium
DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland
beIN Sports (Australia): delayed coverage
Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage
* Semi-Final 2, 16:00 CET: HC Bloemendaal (NED) Vs. HC Rotterdam (NED) Live
NOS (Netherlands): live on NPO1 and NOS
Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium
DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland
beIN Sports (Australia): delayed coverage
Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage
May 27, 2018:
*3rd/4th place, 13:30 CET: Loser SF1 Vs. Loser SF2
NOS (Netherlands): live streaming on NOS.nl
Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium
DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland
beIN Sports (Australia): LIVE
Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage
* GRAND FINAL, 16:00 CET: Winner SF1 Vs. Winner SF2
NOS (Netherlands): live on NPO1 and NOS
Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium
DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland
beIN Sports (Australia): LIVE coverage
Euro Hockey League media release