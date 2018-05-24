Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Go Hockey banner

EHL FINAL4 Broadcast schedule: where to watch the FINAL4

Published on Thursday, 24 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 54
View Comments


©: World Sport Pics

The EHL FINAL4 will be broadcast on a wide variety of different outlets this weekend, meaning you can watch HC Bloemendaal, HC Rotterdam, SV Kampong and Herakles from almost every corner of the world.



EuroHockeytv.org: all games will be streamed live via the European Hockey Federation’s dedicated platform, www.eurohockeytv.org. This service is available in all countries where there is no clash with rights holders which can lead to a geo-block.

Saturday, May 26
* Semi-Final 1, 13:30 CET: SV Kampong (NED) Vs. Royal Herakles (BEL)
NOS (Netherlands): live streaming on NOS.nl
Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium
DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland
beIN Sports (Australia): delayed coverage
Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage

* Semi-Final 2, 16:00 CET: HC Bloemendaal (NED) Vs. HC Rotterdam (NED) Live

NOS (Netherlands): live on NPO1 and NOS
Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium
DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland
beIN Sports (Australia): delayed coverage
Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage

May 27, 2018:

*3rd/4th place, 13:30 CET: Loser SF1 Vs. Loser SF2
NOS (Netherlands): live streaming on NOS.nl
Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium
DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland
beIN Sports (Australia): LIVE
Supersport (South Africa): delayed coverage

* GRAND FINAL, 16:00 CET: Winner SF1 Vs. Winner SF2
NOS (Netherlands): live on NPO1 and NOS
Eleven Sports 3: LIVE in Belgium
DAZN: LIVE in Germany, Austria, Switzerland
BT Sport: LIVE in Great Britain/Ireland
beIN Sports (Australia): LIVE coverage

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.