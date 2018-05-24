

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



As a third generation first teamer at Herakles, Amaury Keusters has seen first hand the hard work that has gone in at youth level at the Lier-based club to bring them to the EHL FINAL4.





They saw off Spanish sides Atletic Terrassa and Real Club de Polo in the KO16 to set up a date with Dutch champions SV Kampong on Saturday in the semi-final (1.15pm, CET).



Nico de Kerpel scored the crucial shoot-out to get there while Keusters netted the equaliser against Polo in normal time. For both players – also both Belgian internationals – they have been lifetime members of Herakles, joining when only four or five years old, making the success extra special.



Talking about that club connection, Keusters says it is a link that goes back at least half a century with Herakles running through his blood.



“My grandfather and father both played for first team of Herakles as well,” he told the EHL website. “My dad has been president of the club for 20 years and my mother is very involved in youth development at the club for 20 years now.



“Both my parents are very active in the club and have been volunteering for a long time. This helped me a lot being the hockey player I am right now, a lot of practicing outside training hours!”



With that family background, it is clear why reaching the FINAL4 is so special for Keusters in what is their first European adventure since 1999’s Club Champions Cup in Terrassa.



“Playing EHL with Herakles is something I’ve always dreamed of; we have been investing in our youth for a long time now. It is a reward for the youth development of the club and the hard work that has been done past 10 years.



“The event itself is so cool, it is the best way hockey ever has been presented in Europe. Being able to compete with the best European club teams at this level is a great experience.”



Based half an hour from Antwerp and 45 minutes from Brussels, the club is not always first on the list for Belgian players to move to compared to the big cities. As such, that youth development is hugely important to their survival.



But it also draws greater loyalty to the club badge and what it means to be part of the community.



“Same as Nico, for the last five years, I got contacted by the usual top teams in Belgium. It would be an easier way to reach EHL of course. It would have been a different experience, I can’t compare it with what is happening now.



“I’ve been part of this team for 10 seasons. We have been fighting to keep our spot in Honor Division for some years while we were investing in our youth. In the long term, it has paid off.”



It also generates an incredibly loyal fan group.



“Our fans have been outstanding at K016 and at Belgium Play-offs last year. They are all connected to the first team. Whether they have been playing for the first team, their kids are playing or they are future first team players.



“They all want to part of this event. They are pushing us forward and help us to go that extra mile.“



And they will need to go that extra mile when they meet Kampong, the Belgian club entering the FINAL4 as major underdogs.



“Kampong have won the Dutch championship two years in a row now, they were EHL champions in 2016. They have a great team with some world class players. So indeed it will be a big challenge.



“We will have to defend really tight and be really efficient. But this was our trademark for the last two years so we are looking forward to battle in front of a great crowd.”



Euro Hockey League media release