Glenn Schuurman says the margins between first and fourth place was paper-thin in the Dutch Hoofdklasse playoffs but still says there is much more to come from HC Bloemendaal at the FINAL4.





They take on HC Rotterdam on Saturday afternoon (4pm CET) in the semi-finals, the two clubs swapping the hosting duties following their exploits at the KO16.



In Rotterdam, Bloemendaal were a star attraction with big 8-0 wins over both KHC Dragons and Saint Germain. Since then, they have played a full part in the Hoofdklasse playoffs but the run ended in disappointment last Sunday with defeat to HC Oranje-Rood in the third/fourth place playoff.



But the Dutch international says that the club are still in strong form.



“It was extremely close this season,” he told the EHL website. “Kampong won three times by shoot outs and won the championship; we lost three times by shoot outs and end up fourth!



“I think we have played a decent play offs but I think we can play much better. I am sure this weekend we gonna show it!”



They face a Rotterdam side who missed out on the playoffs who will be fresh coming into the contest but maybe lacking competitive match practice.



Schuurman is not sure which position he would rather be in: “I don't know if it is an advantage or not. What I do know is that we have experience with do or die games.



“Besides that, we are really fit. Rotterdam is a strong team which could easily have played in the Hoofdklasse playoffs. It's going to be tough but I am really confident.”



He is sure that the extra boost of home advantage for the weekend – with a full house confirmed for Sunday already and Saturday close to sold out – will also have an impact having seen first hand the effort locally going in to prepare.



“It is a unique experience hosting the FINAL4 at your home ground. Especially in front of our amazing crowd. I've seen the stands for 5,000 spectators. It's going to be amazing.



“Bloemendaal is a family club with a lot of passionate volunteers. Those people put all their time and effort in it because they love the club. The way we host the FINAL4 reflects the great atmosphere within the club.



“Of course, playing for the Bloemigans is amazing. You have seen them in Rotterdam during the KO16. They give us the advantage and I think they are going to show us special things this weekend.”



