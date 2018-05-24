



NEW HAVEN, Conn. - After it rained all day, the sky cleared just in time for the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team's second game of the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament. Taking place at Yale University's Johnson Field in New Haven, Conn. Ireland dominated from the start, converting three times in the first quarter, as USA struggled to organize an effective defense as the score finished 8-0 to Ireland.





Within the first twelve minutes of play, Ireland capitalized on two penalty corner opportunities and one field goal to start the match with a three goal cushion. The second and third quarters saw better forms of defensive pressure from USA as they limited Ireland to a few shots on goal which translated to saves by USA's goalkeeper David Kristof (Darien, Conn.). Ireland tallied one goal in each of those quarters making the score 5-0 going into the final frame.



The fourth quarter saw Ireland on attack continuing their offensive threats. USA continued to battle against Ireland’s effective penalty corner unit throughout the game, with Ireland earning eight penalty corners but only converting on three. Ireland added two more field goals and their final goal came on a penalty stroke converted by Keith O'Haire to bring the final score to 8-0.



The U.S. U-19 Men's National Team will take on Japan Thursday, 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET for their third game of the Junior Nations Invitational Tournament.



USFHA media release