



SANTIAGO, Chile - After an impressive 3-0 win the day before, the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad took confidence into the third game of their test series against Chile, but knew not to underestimate their opponents. Despite a quick start to their match it was not enough to break a scoreless affair in the teams' latest contest that concluded in a score of 0-0 at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile.





As in the first game, USA made a bright start to the game. Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.) managed to wriggle away from three Chile players in the middle of the field in the first minute to find Katie Walsh (Louisville, Ky.) on the left side. Her early ball up the line then was released Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) in space, charging at the Chile defense, getting past the first defender but was unable to squeeze passed the second as she entered the circle. Following USA's spark, Chile had the better of the first period but were unable to capitalize on three early penalty corner awards, after Consuela de las Heras found a foot in the circle to earn the first sight of a goal in the game.



Chile continued to press high in the second quarter and pressure from Francisca Tala was rewarded with a dangerous turnover in the USA circle. As the ball popped up into the air off a defender’s stick, Tala volleyed the ball toward goal from above her shoulder, but USA goalkeeper Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.) read the danger well coming out to narrow the angle and was able to make the glove save. USA earned their first penalty corner of the game in the 36th minute after Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.) was obstructed in the circle. Kelly Marks (Elverson, Pa.) shot from the top was run down and another penalty corner was awarded. This time, Ally Hammel (Duxbury, Mass.) managed to get her shot away but Chile's goalkeeper got a right glove to the sweep shot and deflected it clear. The teams went into the halftime break deadlocked, but tested nonetheless.



At the end of the third quarter, Chile won their fourth and final penalty corner of the game, but execution at the top of the circle was delivered fractionally behind the striker. The corner broke down and defender Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.) was able to clear to safety on her backhand. Heading into the fourth quarter, USA rallied hard and raised the tempo of the game as they went in search of a goal to break the scoreless affair. However, their efforts were stifled midway through the period as twice they were forced to manage with ten players. Umstead was first to be penalized for playing the ball away after the whistle. Despite being a player down, USA continued to press for the win. Kasey Tapman (Annapolis, Md.) found Erin McCrudden (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) in space at midfield, releasing Dessoye. Chile's defensive unit got a touch on her before the ball got through to Taylor Blood (Hampton Falls, N.H.) but the ball deflected toward the circle and through the legs of the onrushing goalkeeper under pressure from Blood. However, as she rounded the goalkeeper and looked to apply the all important finish, Fernanda Flores was able to sweep up behind and carry the ball to the safety of the circle edge and away from danger.



USA was then back to a full squad, but only momentarily as McCrudden received a green card for not retreating 5 meters at a free hit. The best chance of the game came a minute later as Dessoye stripped Caralina Salas in the midfield, carried it into the circle and went agonizingly close to scoring. Her shot sailed just inches wide of the left post with the goalkeeper beaten.The final whistle blew soon after to leave the scoreboard unlit in the latest showdown.



“We did not show attention to detail that I want from our players today,” commented Jun Kentwell, U.S. Women’s National Development Squad Head Coach, after the game. “I was pleased that we were able to bring up the tempo in the fourth quarter, find our shape, and put together some scoring opportunities.”



The U.S. Women's National Development Squad and Chile conclude their friendly test series today, Wednesday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



USFHA media release