Australia remain unbeaten at the Tri-Nations women's hockey tournament following a second victory over the Black Sticks in four days.





New Zealand went down 3-0 to the Hockeyroos in Cromwell on Wednesday night.



The Black Sticks, who won gold at last month's Commonwealth Games with a 4-1 victory over Australia, began the tournament with losses to Japan (1-2) and Australia (1-4) over the weekend before bouncing back to defeat Japan (4-1) on Tuesday.



Australia's victory guarantees them a spot in Sunday's final despite still having a final round robin match against Japan on Thursday.



Sean Dancer, who has taken over the Black Sticks head coach role from Mark Hager for the Tri-Nations series, said it was disappointing his side did not make more of its opportunities.



"While the score may not suggest it, I thought we played some very good hockey in patches," he said.



"Credit to Australia's defence which really closed down a lot of our attacking game."



The Black Sticks will have two days off before taking on Japan on Saturday in a sudden-death playoff with the winner advancing to Sunday's final.



"We know we need to be better and Saturday's playoff against Japan offers a good challenge to try and progress to the final," Dancer said.



Australia opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a field goal from Savannah Fitzpatrick.



It was the only goal of the first half as Australia clung to the 1-0 lead at halftime.



Ambrosia Malone doubled Australia's lead in the 40th minute.



Stephanie Kershaw added a third goal for the visitors with just three minutes to play.



AT A GLANCE



Australia 3 (Savannah Fitzpatrick, Ambrosia Malone and Stephanie Kershaw) Black Sticks 0. HT: 1-0



