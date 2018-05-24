Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos have suffered defeat in their final Tri Nations round robin game ahead of Sunday’s decider, going down 1-0 to Japan in Cromwell, New Zealand, on Thursday.





Australia had already booked their spot in Sunday’s final after three straight wins earlier in the series but were unable to get the win in Jodie Kenny and Ashlee Wells’ 200th and 100th matches respectively.



The Hockeyroos were undone by Kanon Mori’s second quarter goal, snapping Australia’s free-scoring run after 11 goals in three games.



Mori broke the deadlock with a field goal in the 23rd minute after a goalless opening quarter.



Australia were unable to find a response, despite Japan going down to 10 players for five minutes in the final quarter when Chiko Fujibayashi was yellow carded.



In Sunday’s final from 12.30pm AEST Australia will face either Japan or New Zealand, who will meet in Saturday’s play-off.



Australia 0

Japan 1 (Mori 23')



Hockey Australia media release