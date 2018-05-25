



Tom Harris has played field hockey on every continent except Antarctica.





Don’t think the 82-year-old Thousand Oaks resident wouldn’t hop on a plane if he was offered the chance for a pickup game on “The Ice.” He definitely would.



Harris founded the California Cup International Field Hockey Tournament in 1972. He’s played in the Moorpark tournament every spring for 46 years, and he’ll pick up his stick again this weekend. That’s the plan, at least.



“I think I’m playing. That’s what people tell me,” he said with a smile. “My wife tells me I’m not.”



Harris has collected so many field hockey goodies over the years that older awards are hidden behind newer plaques, including one he got in 2014 when he was inducted into the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame. On top of a stack of papers, there’s a caricature of the Texas-born man wearing a cowboy hat, holding a field hockey stick and riding a tiny plane instead of a bucking bronco toward— where else?—Antarctica.



The walls of the home he shares with his wife, Karen Hayashi Harris, are smothered with field hockey posters, including ones from the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul and the 1991 Pan American Games in “Habana,” Cuba.



“People give me these things all the time,” he said. “I’ve run out of wall space.”



He’s also just about run out of space for pins on the bucket hat he got during the 1975 Pan American Games in Mexico City.



“It’s like a museum in here,” said Marc Bakerman, Cal Cup tournament director.



Harris’ home is an unofficial American field hockey museum. The crown jewel is what he calls “The Blessed Saint Hockey,” a pastel-colored stained-glass window. Originally a window in his old Moorpark house, he had it installed into the shelves of his Thousand Oaks home, which he moved into 35 years ago.



Harris, a former Moorpark College engineering professor, taught at the school from 1967 to 1995.



He’s played all over the globe since picking up the sport in 1970, but he always looks forward to the Cal Cup.



“I think I scored a goal one time, but I’m not sure when,” Harris said. “That was a long time ago.”



The tournament, which features more than 2,000 athletes, takes place every Memorial Day weekend. It started as a six-team soiree back in 1972.



At the time, Harris had no experience planning tournaments, but he couldn’t turn away a team from Kiel, Germany, when the Germans were looking for opponents in the states.



Harris scrounged together three American teams and invited two Canadian teams, one each from Vancouver and Victoria, and the Cal Cup was born. Women’s teams were added a few years later at the request of a Canadian club, and youth teams joined the action as local interest grew.



This year, 140 teams from 14 countries, with players ranging from 4 years old to 104 (well, almost) will take to the fields at Moorpark College, Moorpark High and Royal High.



“I’m looking forward to seeing people and old friends from Canada, Mexico and South America,” Harris said.



He’s not done playing.



The Thousand Oaks man will travel to Barcelona in June for a Grand Masters Tournament.



Harris has played in Barcelona before, but he’s certain to return with new memorabilia for Saint Hockey to watch over.



