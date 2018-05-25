Ben Somerford





Blake Govers (above) is rejoined by his brother as Kieran returns to the side.



Hockey Australia today confirms Kieran Govers and Joshua Simmonds have been added to the National Senior Men’s Squad.





New South Wales forward Govers, 30, and Victoria defender Simmonds, 22, join the 27-member squad to replace the retired Mark Knowles and Matthew Bird.



Govers, who hails from Wollongong, returns to the National Senior Men’s Squad having previously represented Australia 121 times, scoring 58 goals. His last cap for the Kookaburras was in November 2016.



Simmonds, who is from Doncaster Hockey Club in Melbourne, is uncapped at international level but was part of Australia’s 2016 Junior World Cup team and Victoria sides which have won back-to-back Australian Hockey League titles.



Both have spent time with the Kookaburras squad this year on Visiting Athlete Agreements (VAA) and have now been elevated to the senior squad from the National Development Squad.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “We’re thrilled to be able to elevate both players who deserve this opportunity.



“Kieran is an experienced athlete, having competed at past Olympics, Commonwealth Games and World Cups, and he has worked hard to earn his spot back in the squad.



“We feel Kieran will be a valuable addition to bolster and complement our options in attack.



“Josh comes into the squad to add depth to our defensive options, in light of Mark’s retirement.



“He’s a promising defender who is highly driven to succeed at international level and has earned this opportunity.”



The Kookaburras team for next month’s Champions Trophy will be named on Monday.



Hockey Australia media release