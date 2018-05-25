



Graham Shaw, head coach of Ireland women’s hockey team, has announced his squad of 24 to travel to Glasgow for a 3-match series with Scotland. The series was originally scheduled for earlier in the year but heavy snow prevented the squad from travelling, and the rescheduled series now marks the beginning of an exceptionally busy few months for the Green Army in the build-up to the World Cup in London this July. Shaw is without the services of Nikki Evans and Megan Frazer who are wrapping up their domestic seasons with their clubs in Germany, but they are due to come into the squad over the coming weeks.





Speaking about the series, Shaw said “This series marks the start of an intense match period for us as a squad, we have 16 matches prior to the World Cup. We’re excited to begin this phase and spend as much time as possible together as group. Scotland are a strong side so this will be a good test for the team and requires a quick turnaround before we fly to London on the 6th to play England”.



Fixtures at Glasgow National Hockey Centre:



Ireland vs Scotland 31/5/18 7pm

Ireland vs Scotland 2/6/18 3pm

Ireland vs Scotland 3/6/18 11am



Squad:

Ayeisha McFerran, Louisville

Emma Buckley, Cork Harlequins

Shirley McCay, Pegasus

Yvonne O Byrne, Cork Harlequins

Hannah Mathews, Loreto

Lena Tice, UCD

Cliodhna Sargent, Cork Harlequins

Zoe Wilson, Belfast Harlequins

Gill Pinder, Pembroke

Lizzie Colvin, Belfast Harlequins

Katie Mullan, UCD

Nicci Daly, Loreto

Ali Meeke, Loreto

Roisin Upton, Cork Harlequins

Leah McGuire, UCD

Chloe Watkins, Bloemendaal

Anna O Flanagan, Bloemendaal

Rebecca Barry, Cork Harlequins

Ellen Curran, UCD

Deirdre Duke, UCD

Naomi Carroll, Cork Harlequins

Sarah Torrans, Loreto

Aisling Naughton, Pembroke

Emily Beatty, Pembroke



