Green Army Squad For Scotland Series Announced
Graham Shaw, head coach of Ireland women’s hockey team, has announced his squad of 24 to travel to Glasgow for a 3-match series with Scotland. The series was originally scheduled for earlier in the year but heavy snow prevented the squad from travelling, and the rescheduled series now marks the beginning of an exceptionally busy few months for the Green Army in the build-up to the World Cup in London this July. Shaw is without the services of Nikki Evans and Megan Frazer who are wrapping up their domestic seasons with their clubs in Germany, but they are due to come into the squad over the coming weeks.
Speaking about the series, Shaw said “This series marks the start of an intense match period for us as a squad, we have 16 matches prior to the World Cup. We’re excited to begin this phase and spend as much time as possible together as group. Scotland are a strong side so this will be a good test for the team and requires a quick turnaround before we fly to London on the 6th to play England”.
Fixtures at Glasgow National Hockey Centre:
Ireland vs Scotland 31/5/18 7pm
Ireland vs Scotland 2/6/18 3pm
Ireland vs Scotland 3/6/18 11am
Squad:
Ayeisha McFerran, Louisville
Emma Buckley, Cork Harlequins
Shirley McCay, Pegasus
Yvonne O Byrne, Cork Harlequins
Hannah Mathews, Loreto
Lena Tice, UCD
Cliodhna Sargent, Cork Harlequins
Zoe Wilson, Belfast Harlequins
Gill Pinder, Pembroke
Lizzie Colvin, Belfast Harlequins
Katie Mullan, UCD
Nicci Daly, Loreto
Ali Meeke, Loreto
Roisin Upton, Cork Harlequins
Leah McGuire, UCD
Chloe Watkins, Bloemendaal
Anna O Flanagan, Bloemendaal
Rebecca Barry, Cork Harlequins
Ellen Curran, UCD
Deirdre Duke, UCD
Naomi Carroll, Cork Harlequins
Sarah Torrans, Loreto
Aisling Naughton, Pembroke
Emily Beatty, Pembroke
Irish Hockey Association media release