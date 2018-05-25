

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Sjoerd Gerretsen says games like HC Rotterdam’s FINAL4 battle with HC Bloemendaal on Saturday afternoon (4pm CET) is “the reason I started playing hockey for when I was a little boy”.





Gerretsen has been an ever-present with Rotterdam for the last 14 seasons and has announced – along with Paul Melkert – he will retire from the first team after this weekend. And he would dearly love to end that career in perfect fashion.



“There's one prize I don't have in club hockey and I get one more chance to get this prixe, a beautiful opportunity in the last weekend off my hockey career,” he said to the EHL website.



It comes at the end of a dramatic season for Rotterdam. They missed out on the Hoofdklasse playoffs but produced an epic comeback in the KO16 to beat Mannheimer HC in shoot-out despite trailing 4-0 in the closing 10 minutes.



For Gerretsen, who has two bronze and one silver medal from the EHL and a Hoofdklasse winners medal, that win is right up there with any emotion he has felt in the game.



“The EHL KO16 against Mannheim is definitely in my top 10 games I have ever played for Rotterdam. That's not because of the hockey we played, because that was poor.



“A lot of guys had to experience how it is to play in front of so many people as in Rotterdam. So we were a little bit scared, gave two stupid goals away, and with the new EHL rule, you are immediately 4-0 down.



“The second half was just crazy; we switched on, started to play our own game and, with a little bit of luck, managed to get back in to the game. When Cat [Nick Catlin] scored the 4-4 a few seconds before time, that feeling, that atmosphere, and that noise in the stadium.... I think I will never forget it.”



He said the follow-up win over Uhlenhorst Mulheim was much more their level and said they “had fun on the field” to produce the “monster score” of 13-1.



“After Mannheim, we all knew we would never not win the second game!”



It means he will play in his fifth FINAL4 weekend, looking to finally add a winners medal after a silver in 2010 and bronze in 2008 and 2009.



Looking back on his career, Gerretsen says he is really proud to have played for Rotterdam for so long, a club he sees as one which “leads by example”.



“It’s really professional and always trying to get the best. An easy example is our clubhouse. I think its the best clubhouse there is in the hockey world. The stadium is really unbelievable and, with some 'easy' changes, you can put off an EHL like the KO16.



“Now you see other big clubs in Holland are copying the style of our clubhouse! If you look at Kampong or Oranje-Rood, it's a copy-paste of Rotterdam. And Kampong showed in the play-off final that they can almost build the same stadium as Rotterdam. Funny fact is, while Rotterdam was first, it's still the best!”



The EHL is a competition that holds a special place in his heart, providing a very different challenge to the Hoofdklasse.



“The thing I like the most about the EHL is you play competitors you don't know well. In the Netherlands, you know every team, every detail.



“But you do see in the EHL that the sport is getting more and more professional. Against Mannheim, we had a free hit in front of the dugout. I wanted to swing a backhand along the line to our deepest striker but, before I played it, I heard the coach saying to his striker; close the line, he likes to swing his backhand down the line!



“They know that in the Netherlands, but not in Europe, right?! That’s something which would never happened five to 10 years ago.



“It's also good to see that the top is getting bigger and bigger in Europe. I realise this is not the best year to say it with three Dutch teams in the FINAL4 but I think it's really true. Look at Kampong and Rot Weiss Koln or our game against Mannheim. Both were really close. It could easily have been two Germans, one Dutch and one Belgian team.”



“I played in some unbelievable games in the EHL, games where we smashed our opponent. Games where we won with shoot-outs. Some painful losses – I am thinking of the final against UHC in 2010.



“Allmost all those games were in front of a huge crowd and everything around the hockey was perfectly organised. This event makes the sport bigger in Europe.”



As for the reasons for his retirement, he simply feels it is the right time. His body is still in good enough shape for at least another season but the balance between hockey and his career has tilted finally to the latter.



“The last five years I combined work with hockey and that's tough. Your social life is, during season, at a minimum because I always have to do both. After this season I get loads of time for other things.”



He will focus on his job as manager of Optisport, a “beautiful indoor sports complex”, and will get more time for his friends and hobbies while playing with the second team.



For now, there is the small matter of the FINAL4, starting with their game with Bloemendaal.



“The club, our team, myself… we are all really looking forward to next weekend. Playing against the host is always a wonderful experience and the atmosphere will be amazing again.



“Bloemendaal is a great team and it's gonna be though to beat them but we know we can. We had a great campaign in the EHL and we are now at the level which we need to beat them.



“I think it's gonna be a real clash and it's gonna be really close but, whatever the result is, I will enjoy every second because these weekends, these games, are the reason where I started playing hockey for when I was a little boy.



Euro Hockey League media release