



SANTIAGO, Chile - Going into their final match unbeaten in the test series against Chile, the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad were determined to finish the tour strong. Despite a bumpy opening, USA prevailed 3-0 Wednesday, May 23 at the Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile. The shutout victory also marked zero goals allowed by USA throughout the entire series.





USA did not get off to the best start conceding a penalty corner in the second minute after an unforced turnover from defense. With eyes on a fourth consecutive shutout, USA goalkeeper Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.) made back-to-back saves, but the ball was adjudged to have hit a foot before exiting the circle and a second penalty corner was awarded to Chile. This time the corner strike was run down and USA was able to clear their lines. The squad then got into their stride and opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Forward Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) started the attack by offloading to Erin McCrudden (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.). She in turn found Emily McCoy (Lititz, Pa.) who crossed it into the circle. The ball spilled off Chile's goalkeeper, and while under pressure from Mary Beth Barham (Fairfax, Va.), Grega finished off the move she had started volleying the ball on the forehand into the bottom left corner of the goal for the opening 1-0 score.



In the 26th minute, Barham came close to doubling up USA's score as she picked another ball out of the air, sending Kelly Marks' (Elverson, Pa.) deflected cross just wide of the post. The score would remain the same through the third quarter until Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.) found Grega in the circle in the 46th minute. Grega then found space, and with her back to the goal, dispatched a backhand strike into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0 for USA.



The third tally of the game came moments later in the 49th minute from a penalty corner as Marks delivered a precise strike from the top of the circle toward the right post for Barham to extend the lead, deflecting in from close range.



“At halftime we spoke about goalscoring mentality and being more ruthless in the circle, so we were pleased to add the finishing touches to our attacks which were missing yesterday,” commented Mark Atherton, U.S. Women’s National Development Squad Assistant Coach.



USA amped up the tempo in the fourth quarter, but Chile held strong on defense keeping the deficit to three goals. At the other end, USA goalkeeper, Carrera Lucas (Brooklandville, Md.), was largely untested and at the final whistle the team recorded their third win of the tour and zero goals allowed between all USA goalkeepers.



“I am pleased we created turnovers and took our opportunities today,” said Jun Kentwell, U.S. Women’s National Development Squad Head Coach. “Our players adapted well to a different challenge this morning against a young, physical and fast Chile team. We pressed well and regained the poise we had shown in game two. This has been a good learning experience for our team and I hope help prepare one or two players to take the next step to the Women’s National Team.”



Next, the U.S. Women's National Development Squad athletes will compete at the Young Women's National Championship taking place at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. from June 25-29.



