

Investec Game Changer



Great Britain and England women’s Hockey and Principle Partner Investec have been named as Brand/Sponsor Partnership of the Year at the Women’s Sport Trust #BeAGameChanger awards.





Investec’s role in the continued growth of women’s hockey in this country simply cannot be understated. As sponsors of the Great Britain and England women’s international hockey team since 2011, they have helped contribute to two Olympic medals including an historic first ever gold.



In 2017, Investec invested in the Investec Internationals, the two biggest hockey fixtures hosted in this country since the London Olympics. With 9,000 supporters on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the space of two days, and the games live on BT Sport, these inspirational events would not have been possible without Investec’s support.



At grass roots level, Investec employed a digital strategy to maximise their sponsorship of the Investec Women’s Hockey League, investing in a creative agency to film a number of games every weekend and stream a highlights package live on their social media channels for the first time, reaching more than 540,000 on Facebook and 105,000 on Twitter.



At youth level, they also invested to sponsor the Girls Schools Finals, England Hockey’s elite competition for girls of school age, which took place at the Olympic legacy venue, the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, with 400 of the country’s best young girls participating over two days.



England Hockey Board Media release