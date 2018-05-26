By Elizabeth Mburugu







Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League defending champions Kenya Police and former holders Butali Sugar Warriors will be eying the top spot when they get into action this weekend at City Park.





Police, who are currently third on the log, take on 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union tomorrow while Butali Warriors will be seeking maximum points against Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) today.



In women’s battle, Queens tackle Vikings in the only women’s encounter of the weekend. Telkom, who lie second on the log with nine points, are seeking to dislodge Strathmore University Scorpions who bask in 12 points.



With league leaders Greensharks missing out, the two who stand in second and third places, have a chance to ascend to the summit. Unbeaten Sharks top the table with 16 points one more than Butali Warriors and Police who are tied on 15 points but separated by goal difference.



Police will battle Sikh Union.



