When Constantijn Jonker first broke into the first team at SV Kampong, he could scarcely have imagined the success his club has achieved in the past three years.





He was not born when they last won a major medal, the 1985 Hoofdklasse title and the subsequent European Cup in 1986. They have recently embarked on an incredible rise, breaking through with the 2016 EHL title and the 2017 Hoofdklasse.



And the wily striker is now looking to close out his first team career with the Utrecht in the best possible fashion with a Hoofdklasse/EHL double.



“I was 15 when I first trained with the first men’s squad,” he told the EHL website. “if I look back at those years, we improved step-by-step, getting promoted to the Hoofdklasse in 2006, reaching the playoffs in 2012 and winning the EHL in 2016 and becoming the Dutch champion in 2017 and 2018.



“It's easy to put it in one sentence like that but obviously that road was difficult and, at times, I really had my doubts if we could win the big prizes with a young, Dutch team which is mainly based on our own youth.



“It was an unbelievable last weekend [to win the Hoofdklasse again] and an incredible achievement to regain the title in front of our home crowd. Last year, we won the title at HC Rotterdam which was a huge relief to win the title after 33 years, but to win it our own stadium De Klapperboom was even more special and the perfect way to celebrate a last home match.



“Of course, I am delighted that we were able to reward the club, its supporters and ourselves for the work we put in.”



Indeed, it’s part of a lifetime with the club. He joined at age six and has never played anywhere else, something that played a part in him and Quirijn Caspers – who also retires at the end of this season – receive a special honour from Kampong.



“Obviously, it is an important part of my life and for me. It is a place where I met a lot of friends and have experienced the most wonderful moments with friends and family.



“To have been awarded the club's order of merit along with Quirijn is absolutely incredible and, to be honest, I feel almost embarrassed to be one of the 30 honorary members of such a big club with a history of 116 years.”



Standing in Kampong’s way of a fairtale finish are Herakles in the FINAL4 (1.15pm CET), a new opponent who Jonker is very wary of.



“I've watched both matches of Herakles at the EHL KO16 in Rotterdam and they have a really tough squad with some international top players as Keusters and de Kerpel.



“We will prepare like we do for all of our games while our coaching staff have been busy in the background with video and forming our tactical plan for this Saturday.



“Tuesday's training session was the first after last weekend and it was nice to see that the team is looking fit and eager to play this weekend for another big prize.



“We cherish the beautiful memories of the FINAL4 in Barcelona two years ago and there are some similiarities in our preparation in that we went to Spain fully fit and with a lot of confidence.



“The EHL in 2016 was the first big prize for the club in over 30 years and since we won the national title two years in a row I feel that we have gained experience and belief in ourselves, so we are really looking forward to this weekend.”



Euro Hockey League media release