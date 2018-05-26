Hockeyroos To Play New Zealand In Tri Nations Final
Ben Somerford
The Hockeyroos will play New Zealand in Sunday’s Tri Nations final from 12.30pm AEST on Sunday after the Black Sticks won their play-off in Cromwell, New Zealand, on Saturday.
New Zealand staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Japan 2-0 in a shootout after a 3-3 draw, having trailed 3-1 in the last quarter in Saturday’s clash, to decide Australia’s opponent in the decider.
The Hockeyroos had topped the standings from the week’s round robin matches.
The final will be live streamed on the Black Sticks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NZBlackSticks.
The match also marks Hockeyroos captain Emily Smith’s 200th cap for Australia.
The Hockeyroos defeated New Zealand 4-1 and 3-0 in both round robin matches earlier in the week.
The Tri Nations is being used as vital preparation for the 2018 World Cup in London in July and August.
Tri Nations Final - Australia v New Zealand
Cromwell, New Zealand
Sunday 27 May, 12.30pm AEST
Live streaming www.facebook.com/NZBlackSticks
Hockey Australia media release