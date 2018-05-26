Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos will play New Zealand in Sunday’s Tri Nations final from 12.30pm AEST on Sunday after the Black Sticks won their play-off in Cromwell, New Zealand, on Saturday.





New Zealand staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Japan 2-0 in a shootout after a 3-3 draw, having trailed 3-1 in the last quarter in Saturday’s clash, to decide Australia’s opponent in the decider.



The Hockeyroos had topped the standings from the week’s round robin matches.



The final will be live streamed on the Black Sticks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NZBlackSticks.



The match also marks Hockeyroos captain Emily Smith’s 200th cap for Australia.



The Hockeyroos defeated New Zealand 4-1 and 3-0 in both round robin matches earlier in the week.



The Tri Nations is being used as vital preparation for the 2018 World Cup in London in July and August.



Tri Nations Final - Australia v New Zealand

Cromwell, New Zealand

Sunday 27 May, 12.30pm AEST

Live streaming www.facebook.com/NZBlackSticks



Hockey Australia media release