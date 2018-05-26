Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Black Sticks win penalty shootout to make final

Published on Saturday, 26 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 6
Just as she did at the Commonwealth Games, Grace O'Hanlon goal-keeping has taken New Zealand into the Tri-Nations final. Photo: Photosport.nz

New Zealand pulled off a stunning comeback to make the Tri-Nations women's hockey final against Australia in Cromwell.



Trailing 3-1 to Japan in the must-win play-off, a late Sam Harrison goal and Olivia Merry's penalty stroke in the final seconds pushed the game to a shootout.

Goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon saved every Japanese attempt and Commonwealth Games champions New Zealand won the duel 2-0.

The world No 4 Black Sticks' opening goals came from Shiloh Gloyn, while Mai Toriyama scored twice and Yuri Nagai once for Japan.

The New Zealand Herald

