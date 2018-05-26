

New Zealand's Anita McLaren fights for possession against Japan in Saturday's sudden-death playoff. PHOTOSPORT



A 2-0 penalty shootout victory has saved the Black Sticks from the embarrassment of missing the Tri-Nations final on home soil.





The New Zealand women's Black Sticks, the Commonwealth Games gold medallists, seemed destined to miss Sunday's decider against Australia as they trailed Japan 3-1 with just three minutes to play in a sudden-death playoff on Saturday.



But a late Sam Harrison goal followed by Olivia Merry's penalty stroke tied the scores up at 3-3 to force the penalty shootout at Cromwell.



Despite the great escape from the Black Sticks, drastic improvement will be needed if they are to seriously threaten the Hockeyroos in the final.



The Black Sticks were given ample chances to lock the scores up with four penalty corners in the last 30 seconds but could not convert until the stroke call came with time up on the clock.



Saturday's victory was just the Black Sticks' second win of the tournament. Both have come over Japan.



Mai Toriyama opened the scoring for Japan in the 17th minute.



Ten minutes later, Shiloh Gloyn tied the scores up at 1-1 after pouncing on a loose ball from a penalty corner deflection. The score remained 1-1 at halftime.



Yuri Nagai extended Japan's lead to 2-1 mid-way through the third quarter.



Toriyama scored her second to extend Japan's lead to 3-1 with 20 minutes to play.



After 17 scoreless minutes, Japan fell apart at the defensive end to let the Black Sticks back into the match.



Black Sticks keeper Grace O'Hanlon saved all of Japan's attempts in the penalty shootout.



Stuff