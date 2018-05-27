

Bjorn Kellerman says the “team” qualities of both SV Kampong and Herakles are what shine through the most for both clubs rather than focusing on star men.





Kellerman has produced some moments of wonder for Kampong in the last few seasons, notably in the EHL FINAL4 in Barcelona with a series of beautiful long passes for Robbert Kemperman and Quirijn Caspers to score key goals.



But above all, he feels the Utrecht club are a collective, something that has powered them to two Hoofdklasse titles and one EHL crown since 2016



Looking forward to the game, Kellerman said of Herakles: “They cannot reach the semi-finals for nothing. They are a strong team, beating big teams like Polo and Atletic Terrassa so we should not underestimate them.



“This kind of EHL semi-final is different compared to competition games so we will do everything to play our best game! I think the strongest point is that they are a TEAM. They play defend together and the attack together. We have the same strength so it will be a really nice game to watch!”



Kellerman says their in-depth research on Herakles started on Wednesday morning with a video session after a couple of days of celebration.



Those celebrations came after their 3-1 win over Amsterdam last Sunday with Kellerman scoring the confirmation third goal at the end, chasing a massive overhead from Martijn Havenga, tipping



“I saw the scoop of Martijn and thought that the stop of Phillip [Meulenbroek] was really difficult because of the sun. So I thought I would keep running! It wasn't difficult because the goal was empty but I was really happy.



“I never scored a goal like this but it feels amazing. The audience exploded, my teammates where running to me and were so happy. It is indescribable, it was the same feeling as the final last year against Rotterdam.”



Having won three Hoofdklasse titles – he won one with Rotterdam – and one EHL but is looking to do both in one season for the first time.



“I have never won a double and that’s the same for Kampong. We will play every game 100% and then I hope its enough for the EHL title. It will be heavy after a five play-off games but I think we are really fit and motivated to play this kind of games.”



Euro Hockey League media release