HC Bloemendaal’s Manu Stockbroekx says it is a “dream come true” to get to play in the club’s colours on home turf in the FINAL4 this weekend.





“As an athlete you work very hard and long in silence and in the dark,” he told the EHL website. “Now, to finally show the world on what we have been working is quite a special feeling.”



They take on HC Rotterdam this afternoon at 4pm (CET) in another intense battle in a month filled with them having gone through three weeks of big playoff game after big playoff game.



In the end, Bloemendaal ended fourth in the Netherlands but the Belgian star feels his side were never far off the mark and if a couple of key moments fell their way, it could have been a very different story. In those moments, though, his side learned some harsh lessons.



“The playoffs this year were the most intense play offs ever. I didn't expect to end fourth in the Hoofdklasse with the team and players we have and especially how we dominated the Hoofdklasse during the season.



“I think we were a bit scared with how good we were becoming! If you see the statistics of our play (goal shots, pc's, etc), we could have easily won the second leg of the semi final four or five nil. We didn't kill the game against Amsterdam.



“How they came back was lucky but, in the end, also showed their fighting spirit. That blow from being so close and losing that game while we were 2-0 up with a quarter to play was a very big hit mentally for our team.



“Guys weren't themselves anymore and lost confidence. The mental aspect was a big factor during the playoffs. So lessons are to kill the game and hold a bit more control or play smarter during lesser periods.”



Nonetheless, Bloemendaal beautifully showed their potential in the KO16 in Rotterdam with two breathtaking 8-0 wins, first against KHC Dragons and then Saint Germain.



The Dragons match was particularly memorable, coming up against his former club in front of a packed house.



“It was one of those games I'll remember for the rest of my life. The atmosphere was so intense because of the big names in both teams and, in my eyes, the most beautiful clubs in Europe... and maybe the world … facing each other.



“The crowd was also amazing. A full, packed stadium for a hockey game between two very strong club sides. This is how hockey should be presented. It is in the hands of the players to make it a spectacle to remember. And I think we managed to do that!



“It was a bit strange [playing against his longtime club mates]. But when that whistle goes I need to focus on my game to be the biggest value to the team I'm playing for and represent the values I hold close to my heart.”



Rotterdam are next on the agenda, a side they beat and drew with during the Dutch season but Stockbroekx knows the qualities they have to cause serious problems.



“They are a very strong side with some big names like Hertzberger. He's a player to watch together with Van Ass. They are skillful and quick and can decide a game.



“It is vital to be aware over them. Also, they have some young talents who are eager and can be dangerous. As shown in previous games, we'll need to bring our best game to beat them.”



