SV Kampong moved a step closer to a second Euro Hockey League title as they beat Herakles 6-2 in the first semi-final of the FINAL4 weekend at Bloemendaal.





Kampong got off to the perfect start as they scored two field goals in the opening nine minutes to give them a commanding 4-0 lead.



The first came after a mad-scramble with Robbert Kemperman deflecting home the goal from Bjorn Kellerman’s smash at goal. Victor Donck had brilliantly taken an initial chance off the line from Jasper Luijkx.



It became four when a massive long overhead from Martijn Havenga out of defence was missed by the last defender and Bjorn Kellerman stole in around the back, playing a cross for Constantijn Jonker to slap in.



The Dutch side had chances to extend their lead with Kellerman to the fore while Luijkx almost produced a brilliant third field goal when he got a touch to a Kellerman cross.



But Herakles are fighters and they got right back in the game when Antonio Sanz del Campo got to the baseline. David Harte cut out his knee-high cross but Nico de Kerpel was available to volley in the follow-up chance.



He also saw a corner shot deflect just wide as the Belgian side grew into the game toward the end of the third quarter.



But Kellerman made the game safe early in the fourth quarter with a delicious flick into the top corner from a narrow angle, putting the game out of reach of the Belgian side.



“I think we played really great. We had a really happy performance like last week with just one week to prepare and repair and we did it really well," Kellerman said afterwards.



“Mentally, we are really strong so we know we can play in the final but first we had to get through this one and play for that beautiful, beautiful prize.



“We have played about six years together and to win prizes, you have to play really well with each other. We know each other inside and out and you saw that today.”



Euro Hockey League media release