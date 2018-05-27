

Frances Davies tries to create something for the Black Sticks during their one-sided final against Australia. CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT



There was only one team who lifted their game in New Zealand's deep south - and it wasn't the Black Sticks.





Australia added the icing to a week of dominance over their Commonwealth Games conquerors with a 4-1 victory over New Zealand in the Tri-Nations women's hockey final in chilly Cromwell on Sunday.



It added up to a remarkable 11-2 aggregate score in Australia's favour over three trans-Tasman clashes this past week, a stark turnaround from the Black Sticks' 4-1 win in the gold medal match on the Gold Coast last month.





Rose Keddell has control with Renee Taylor in hot pursuit during the Tri-Nations final in Cromwell. CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT



In single figure temperatures, with some players donning leggings and long-sleeved thermal tops, the visitors again ran hot.



A close contest looked on when New Zealand's Samantha Harrison dived to deflect a goal from a penalty corner in the 19th minute to level the scores.





Ambrosia Malone was one of four Australian goalscorers in their march to the title against New Zealand on Sunday. CLARE TOIA-BAILEY/PHOTOSPORT



But Ambrosia Malone's field goal on the stroke of halftime gave Australia the lead again, and by the end of the third quarter it was all over at 4-1 thanks to goals from Emily Hurtz and Brooke Peris.



The Black Sticks were without some key players from the Gold Coast but clearly still have work to do ahead of their next big assignment, the World Cup in London in July.



After losing their opening match to Japan, New Zealand then scraped past them via a penalty shootout on Saturday to book their spot in the decider.



Stuff