Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos have won the Tri Nations series after a commanding 4-1 victory over hosts New Zealand in Sunday’s final in Cromwell.





The triumph provides a bit of revenge for Australia who lost to the Black Sticks in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match last month.



The win, which capped a dominant week for Australia with four victories from five games, is also great preparation for the Hockeyroos ahead of the World Cup in London starting in July.



Australia were impressive throughout the decider, with goals from Jodie Kenny (8’), Rosie Malone (30’), Emily Hurtz (35’) and Brooke Peris (45’).



The victory was also sweeter in captain Emily Smith’s 200th international match.



Smith said: “We’re very proud. It was very special to win in my 200th game.



“Obviously after the Comm Games we were disappointed to get the silver so we used this as a chance to play in pressure games and it went well.”



Kenny put the Hockeyroos ahead in the eighth minute after Australia won a penalty stroke from a short corner.



The Black Sticks leveled in the 19th minute when Samantha Harrison deflected past goalkeeper Ashlee Wells from a penalty corner.



Wells came to Australia’s rescue late in the first half when Olivia Merry was in one-on-one on goal before Malone restored the visitors’ lead.



Malone, who scored her first international goal earlier in the series, fired in a reverse stick shot which New Zealand goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon couldn’t stop.



Australia went on with the job after the main break, with Peris’ brilliant lead-up play setting up Hurtz to convert from close range.



Peris scored a goal of her own shortly prior to three-quarter time after Kristina Bates’ bobbled pass into the shooting circle.



Both sides had chances in the final quarter but Australia did enough to seal the 4-1 triumph, earning their third straight win over New Zealand.



Australia 4 (Kenny 8’, Malone 30’, Hurtz 35’, Peris 45’)

New Zealand 1 (Harrison 19’)



Hockey Australia media release