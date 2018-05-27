

Renee Taylor (AUS) tries to take on Rose Keddell (NZL). Photo: www.photosport.nz



Australia’s Hockeyroos have won the Pioneer Energy Women’s Tri Nations after a commanding 4-1 victory over the Vantage Black Sticks in Cromwell.





The Hockeyroos drew first blood in the eighth minute when Jodie Kenny slotted a penalty stroke after a shot from the preceding penalty corner hit the body of a defender on the line.



New Zealand equalised midway through the second quarter from a penalty corner, with Sam Harrison getting a fantastic diving deflection on the drag from Anita McLaren.



Just seconds out from halftime the Hockeyroos grabbed the lead again when Ambrosia Malone’s touch found its way around goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon.



Australia pushed out to a 3-1 advantage in the 35th minute after some scrappy work at the back allowed the Hockeyroos to force a turnover, Emily Hurtz finishing with a straightforward tap in.



Brooke Peris then clinched the series for her side with a goal on three quarter time.



New Zealand defender Frances Davies played her 50th international test in the fixture.



Head coach for the series Sean Dancer said it had been a tough series but one that gave his side plenty to build on.



“You’ve got to give Australia credit, they’re a great team and hard to stop. They gave us a bit of a lesson today,” he said.



“Today was probably quite indicative of how the week has gone for us, we haven’t had the consistency to get through games effectively so that’s certainly a focus moving forward.



“It’s been a great learning experience and challenge for our group but the support from everyone down here in Cromwell and the wider region has been amazing.”



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 1: (Samantha Harrison 19’)

AUSTRALIA 4: (Jodie Kenny 8’, Ambrosia Malone 30’, Emily Hurtz 35’, Brooke Peris 45’)

Halftime: Australia 2-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release