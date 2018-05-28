By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police's Richard Birir controls a short corner during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Sikh Union on May 27, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Former champions Butali Sugar Warriors and champions Telkom Orange devoured their opponents over weekend at City Park Stadium, Nairobi to storm to the top of their respective hockey Premier Leagues.





Butali plummeted Kenya Colleague of Accountancy University (KCA-U) 4-1 on Saturday before edging out Greensharks 2-1 on Sunday to go top of men’s Premier League with 21 points.



Butali relegated Greensharks to third with 16 points while Kenya Police are in second after a 3-2 win over Nairobi Simba in a late encounter Sunday.



On Sunday, Butali, who took to the match a 2-0 lead, held off Greensharks' challenge to win in a match that was played for 30 minutes only.



The match that was played at 7.30am, was a continuation of April 14 duel that was rained off when Butali was leading 2-0 at the break courtesy of George Mutira’s brace scored in third and 30th minutes respectively.



Benson Ochieng pulled one back for Greensharks in the 57th minute but time was against them as Butali triumphed to go to the league summit for the first time this season.



On Saturday, KCA-U were the first to test Butali’s systems with a field goal through Ken Gachara in the 10th minute.



Butali would turn on the style with Zack Aura scoring the first of his brace to level in 22 minute, before Mutira gave them the lead 2-1 on the stroke of half time.



Aura made it three from a field goal in the 40th minute, before Constant Wakura wrapped it up for the 2015 champions Butali from the spot in the 48th minute.



The free-scoring Telkom thrashed Vikings 11-0 with Jackie Mwangi netting five goals in the 15th, 24th, 28th, 56th and 60th minutes. Lilian Aura contributed a hat trick in 47th, 49th and 55th minutes.



Others scorers were Maureen Okumu (22nd), Caroline Guchu (48th) and skipper Tracy Karanja (53rd).



Telkom, who are chasing their 21th consecutive title, reclaimed their league’s lead with 12 points, dislodging Strathmore Scorpions on better aggregate with both teams on 12 points.



Scorpions, who didn’t have a match over the weekend and Telkom are the only sides yet to concede defeat this season, having won four matches each.



