Retiring goalkeeper Jaap Stockmann hailed an ‘unstoppable’ HC Bloemendaal as the Dutch team powered to the Euro Hockey League title after an 8-2 victory over SV Kampong.





The sell out in front of their home fans provided a fitting finale after missing out on the Dutch title to Kampong as Bloemendaal won their third European title – and first for five years.



“To finish off on my home ground in such an atmosphere, winning a tournament cannot be better,” said Stockmann.



“For the team, it was fantastic to see after the great disappointment in the playoffs to get back into it, reshape and put on this kind of performance. I think we were unstoppable.”



It was much to the delight of the bouyant home crowd with a largely orange fan-base packing the sold out stands in Noord Holland.



After Kampong had taken a two-goal lead through Constantijn Jonker’s field goal, Bloemendaal turned the final on its head with two goals in three minutes before Roel Bovendeert latched onto an aerial ball and slotted past the impressive David Harte.



Florian Fuchs was twice denied by Harte while Kampong had their chances to make inroads to Bloemendaal’s lead.



But with Kampong playing with a kicking back, Thierry Brinkman shot into an empty net, while Australian Jamie Dwyer capped victory in the dying seconds.



Earlier, Rotterdam ensured a Dutch 1-2-3 as they snatched a last-ditch victory in the third-place match, with a dramatic win over Herakles 5-4.



