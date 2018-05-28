By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia paid the price for poor defending and were thrashed 6-1 by reigning Olympics champions Argentina in the second hockey Test match in Mar Del Plata, Argentina.





It was national chief coach Stephen van Huizen team’s second defeat to Argentina.



Malaysia lost 0-1 in the first Test match played last Thursday.



Goalkeeper Muhd Hairi Abdul Rahman was fielded in place of the country’s top custodian S. Kumar in the second match on Saturday.



Defender Muhd Najib Abu Hassan and forward Nik Muhd Aiman Nik Rozemi were also fielded in the second Test match to replace Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan and Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan.



Argentina, ranked second in the world, went on the offensive from the start and took an early lead in the third minute through Tomas Domene off a field goal.



Nicolas Della Torre doubled the score five minutes later.



The South American champions piled up the pressure and netted another four goals in the space of 18 minutes.



Torre was on target again to make it 3-0 in the 38th minute before Lucas Martinez increased the lead in the 45th minute.



Domene scored his second and his team’s fifth goal in 52nd minute off a penalty corner.



Torre netted his hattrick off another penalty corner to give Argentina a 6-0 lead four minutes later.



Nik Muhd Aiman scored the consolation goal in the 60th minute.



Stephen said Argentina started fast and pressured the Malaysian side with quick passes.



“We conceded the first goal off a reverse stick attempt as goalkeeper Hairi was late to stop the attempt.



“Argentina increased the score off a melee in the semi-circle. We tried to get back into the game but gave away the ball possession too easily,” said Stephen.



“We created some good chances especially on quick counter attacks but couldn’t finish it off. We let in goals due to poor marking.



“Argentina converted two penalty corners in the fourth quarter and one of the drag flick sailed past Hairi. We hope to bounce back in the next match,” said Stephen.



Malaysia went to Argentina to play six Tests match in preparation for the Asian Games in Jakarta from Aug 18-Sept 2.



