Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia is saddened to learn of the passing of Olga Corrigan (née Hanson) on Thursday 24 May 2018.





Corrigan, who passed away aged 94, was a decorated former Australia international, vice-captain, NSW captain and Hockey NSW Hall of Fame member.



She represented Australia from 1947 to 1954 and was vice-captain of the 1953 Australian touring team who became the first national women’s hockey team to defeat England.



She also participated in the 1953 International Federation of Women’s Hockey Associations Tournament, later known as the World Cup, in England.



Corrigan started playing hockey aged 16 for the Central Hockey Club in the Newcastle District Women’s Hockey Association and went on to debut for NSW in 1946.



The full-back remained in the state team until 1955, captaining NSW from 1951 to 1953 and was a member of Australian Championships-winning teams in 1948 and the undefeated side in 1954.



She was selected in the All Australia team for eight consecutive years from 1947 to 1954.



Corrigan is not only a Hockey NSW Hall of Fame member, but also a Life Member of the Newcastle District Women’s Hockey Association and part of the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame.



Olga was the dearly loved wife of Kevin (deceased), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Robyn, Mark and Louise and the loved Nan of Samuel and Lucas.



On behalf of the entire hockey community, Hockey Australia offers our sincere condolences to the family of Olga Corrigan.



For family and friends who would like to attend the Funeral Service of the late Olga Corrigan, please see details below:



Date: Friday 1 June 2018 1pm



Place: France Family Funeral Chapel, Cnr Maitland Road & Barton Street, Mayfield, NSW



*No flowers by requests, donations to St Joseph's Home may be made at the Service.



Hockey Australia media release