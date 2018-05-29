Ben Somerford





Photo credit: Hockey SA



Hockey Australia (HA) today congratulates Rosemary Stern who was awarded Life Membership at Friday’s Annual General Meeting for her significant contribution to the sport across five decades.





Stern has worked as a tournament director, administrator and official, is one of the world’s leading technical officials in hockey and has contributed locally, nationally and internationally.



The South Australian was awarded Life Membership alongside Ken Read, who is the current Hockey Tasmania chairman, a former Australia international athlete and team manager, coach, official and administrator.



Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam said the Life Memberships were due recognition for the pair.



“Ken and Rosie have both made outstanding contributions to hockey for more than 40 years,” Woosnam said. “Their passion is truly amazing, volunteering their time for the love of the sport.



“Rosie’s service to the sport is exceptional, having officiated at many tournaments internationally but also nationally and locally, and I remember her as an umpire when I was playing.



“She has made a unique contribution as a valued volunteer, who is well respected by players, coaches, team managers, umpires and other officials. It is tremendous to recognise one of our officials who are integral to the game.”



Stern’s contribution spans over 40 years as a volunteer in the sport, culminating in becoming the most highly ranked female official in the Oceania region.



She initially played at a modest level, before starting as an Umpire in 1968 but it is her contribution as a Technical Official over the past 15 years which is particularly remarkable.



Stern has acted as an official at many successful and high profile international tournaments, including as the 2008 Olympics Assistant Tournament Director, the 2010 Commonwealth Games Tournament Director and as a Technical Official at the 2002, 2006 and 2014 World Cups and 2013 World League Final.



Domestically, Stern has also been regularly appointed as the Australian Hockey League Tournament Director, reflecting her status as Australia’s pre-eminent female Tournament Director.



She was an Umpire in the South Australian Hockey Association competition for 36 years and was a member of the South Australian Umpires’ Committee for more than 25 years, coaching and developing umpires. Stern also volunteers her time locally as a Technical Official in the Hockey SA competition.



Stern was made a Hockey SA Life Member in 2001, was awarded the SA Olympic Council’s Order of Merit in 2014 and was a finalist for the 2009 HA Official of the Year and 2010 Sport SA Official of the Year.



Stern said: “It’s an honour because officials tend to get overlooked. You never expect to get recognition so it’s a humbling feeling.



“I’ve done many things in hockey, locally, nationally and internationally, but it’s nice to be recognised for something you’ve done in your own country, not just your own state.”



Stern listed being the Tournament Director for the 2012 London Olympic Qualifiers in Japan for both the men’s and women’s tournaments and the 2010 Commonwealth Games Tournament Director in Delhi as some of her biggest highlights.



She added: “I played and umpired all the way through. I even played on the day I got married! It’s about the love of the sport and the people you work with. They make it a good buzz.”



Hockey Australia media release