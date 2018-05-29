Ben Somerford





Hockey Australia (HA) today congratulates Ken Read who was awarded Life Membership at Friday’s Annual General Meeting for his exceptional and long-standing contribution to the sport.





Read, who is the current Hockey Tasmania chairman, is a former Australia international athlete and team manager, coach, official and administrator, having also served on the HA Board among many other roles.



The Tasmanian was awarded Life Membership alongside Rosemary Stern has worked as a tournament director, administrator and official, is one of the world’s leading technical officials in hockey and has contributed locally, nationally and internationally.



Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam said the Life Memberships were due recognition for the pair.



“Ken and Rosie have both made outstanding contributions to hockey for more than 40 years,” Woosnam said. “Their passion is truly amazing, volunteering their time for the love of the sport.



“Ken’s contribution has been long and distinguished at all levels of the sport, having played for Australia but also having served as a coach, official and administrator.



“He has significantly aided the growth and development of the game in Australia and remains hugely passionate, playing a key role in his home state Tasmania. He always has the best interests of hockey in mind in everything he does.”



Read rose through the ranks in Tasmanian hockey, before being selected to play for Australia at the 1978 Champions Trophy.



His involvement with the national team continued following his playing retirement, working as the Australian men’s team’s Manager from 1993 to 1996, including at the 1994 World Cup and 1996 Olympic Games.



Read also coached numerous Tasmanian teams in both indoor and outdoor over a 29-year period.



He officiated as a Judge at the 1997 Champions Trophy, acted as Tournament Director at the 2006 World Cup, 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2010 World Cup and finally as the President - Jury of Appeal at the 2012 Olympic Games.



Read also has been significantly involved as an administrator, serving on several bodies including the AHL Commission, FIH Judicial Commission, FIH Events and Competitions Committee.



He has also been a HA Board Member and Vice-President, chaired the HA Officiating Commission, served as the Oceania Hockey Federation Secretary-Treasurer and Hockey Tasmania Chairman.



Read has received numerous awards for his service to the sport, including the 2006 Tasmanian Official of the Year, 2008 Star of Sports Award Nomination – Merit Award, 2008 FIH Diploma of Merit, 2010 FIH Congress President’s Award and Hockey Tasmania Life Membership in 2011.



Passionate Tasmanian Read said: “This honour is great recognition for not only me, but Tasmania.



“It shows we’re one of the Member States that really contributes nationally and internationally.”



Speaking about his highlights, he added: “I’m very lucky to have been to six Olympic Games in various positions and formats from managing to administrating.



“I never made it to play at an Olympics which probably gave me the desire to keep going, coaching and work in administration.”



