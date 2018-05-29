



St Andrew’s College hosted Selborne in various hockey matches played at St Andrew’s in Grahamstown, South Africa on Friday





The 1st XI went 2-0 up in the first half, but were not as dominant as they would have liked to have been and their usual clinical passing game was well under par. The second half saw the College side give away far too much possession to an excellent Selborne midfield. This put the College defence under increasing pressure and although Dan Erasmus, making his 1st XI debut, made some excellent saves the continued pressure was too much and College conceded goals to finally lose the match 3-2.



The U14B lost 3-1 to Selborne having had the upper hand in the early stages of the match. However, Selborne slowly established some dominance and their victory was a fair reflection of the game.



The U14A were 3-0 down and struggling against a stronger, more physical Selborne team. Inspirational play from Anthony Baker and Nick Lane gave the team encouragement to get back into the match and finish strongly but unfortunately could not score the equaliser, losing 3-2.



The U16D also had a terrific fight back after going 5-0 down in the first half. The team were completely dominant in the second half and although could not find the net, they kept Selborne on the defensive for the entire second half. Africa Matshingana was instrumental in creating attacks, and Aubrey Chauke and Rowan Rosenberg solid in defence.



The U16C’s had an excellent and evenly contested match against their Selborne opponents, drawing 0-0. Tom Harper and Jeffrey Carle were excellent in defence, and Daniel Pizarro and Andrew Mackenzie were hard-working in both defence and attack.



The U16B’s struggled against a well-organised Selborne team and had to defend for most of the match, finally losing 3-0, but much credit must go to the team for the spirited display.



The U16A side drew 0-0 in a tightly contested match. The 4th and 3rd XI’s both lost 3-1 and the 2nd XI won 3-1, with some excellent midfield control and hard-running from the forwards.



Results vs Selborne College:



St Andrew’s U14B 1-3 Selborne

St Andrew’s U14A 2-3 Selborne

St Andrew’s U16D 0-6 Selborne

St Andrew’s U16C 0-0 Selborne

St Andrew’s U16B 0-3 Selborne

St Andrew’s U16A 0-0 Selborne

St Andrew’s 4ths 1-3 Selborne

St Andrew’s 3rds 1-3 Selborne

St Andrew’s 2nds 3-1 Selborne

St Andrew’s 1sts 2-3 Selborne



