

Government of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches the online ticket sales for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 by receiving the first ticket for the tournament Photo: Hockey India



Sports fans from across the world can now take one step closer to the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 as ticket sales were launched for the showpiece event earlier today.





Tickets for all Pool, Cross-over and Quarter-Final matches can now be purchased from www.ticketgenie.in, while tickets for the Semi-Finals and Finals plus a hotly anticipated opening ceremony will be released at a later date.



Priced between Rs. 100 and Rs. 250, there’s a range of ticket options available for fans heading to the Kalinga Stadium between 28 November and 16 December. Demand is however set to be extremely high, therefore organisers have limited purchases to two tickets per person for each match day.



As a result, fans are being encouraged to buy early and not miss out on witnessing the best men’s teams in the world live in India, with 18 days of fast-paced, action-packed, world-class hockey scheduled.



Speaking after receiving the first official ticket, presented by Hockey India CEO Elena Norman, Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Government of Odisha, said: “I am glad to announce the launch of the online ticket sales for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. I am delighted to have received the first ticket. May the hockey fever of the people of Odisha spread to the world. We look forward to hosting fans and visitors from all over. We hope all our guests will enjoy world class hockey action and the great treasures that Odisha has to offer. Come enjoy the thrilling matches and soak in the warmth of our hospitality!”



Fans who had pre-registered via the official website were given exclusive access to a pre-sale between 12-15 April. With tickets now on general public sale, all fans can get their hands on the hottest tickets in town.



News about this event and subsequent ticket information is regularly updated on the official Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 website on worldcup2018.hockey/men, whilst other updates are regularly posted via FIH Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Ticket Information

• Official Ticket website for General Sale: www.ticketgenie.in

• Helpline: +91 804 115 0910 or +91 821 739 5364

• Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



#HWC2018



FIH site