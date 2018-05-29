

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Jaap Stockmann got to sign off on 14 years with HC Bloemendaal in the perfect possible fashion, winning the EHL title in front of his home fans with an 8-2 win over SV Kampong.





Speaking afterwards, he said: “To end your career after a fantastic tournament in such an atmosphere and on your own field, there’s nothing better.After the disappointing play-offs for the title we came back, we were unstoppable here.”



It crowns an exceptional club career in which he won five national titles in the Netherlands and three EHL crowns.



And his coach Michel Van den Heuvel paid tribute: “Jaap has such phenomenal reflexes. We got a new ball machine for him and took to the maximum and I saw him blossom. We took ten balls at the head of the circle and shot them at 110 kilometers per hour but he thought it was too soft. Brilliant.”



The tournament also saw a final farewell to Jamie Dwyer. The Australian will return with his wife Leoni and his children to his homeland. He played six seasons between 2004 and 2011 for the Sparrows and has said goodbye twice before only to return.



But it will not happen again for the 39-year-old who will give his body more rest having scored with his last act for the club in the final win.



“It was unfortunate that we did not play our best match during the play-offs, but today we have made up for it with the EHL.



"I must thank Michel and the team that I could participate this season. It was amazing. But now I'm done. I'm too old! But I will definitely miss the club. "



In addition, Bloemendaal confirmed Xavi Lleonart will return to Spain for next season following a man of the match performance in the EHL GRAND FINAL.



Euro Hockey League media release