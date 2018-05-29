By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Three Test matches and three defeats for the Malaysian hockey team.





National chief coach Stephen van Huizen’s men suffered another embarrassing 2-7 defeat to reigning Olympic champions Argentina at the Mar Del Plata in Argentina on Sunday.



In the first match played last Thursday, world No. 2 ranked Argentina won 1-0 but thrashed Malaysia 6-1 in the second match on Saturday.



The defenders, led by Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim, have been a letdown as they have conceded 14 goals in three matches while the forwards were no better as they only managed to net three goals.



The national side seriously need to buck up in the next three Test matches against Argentina this week.



Another big margin defeat will further demoralise the players.



In the third match, Argentina drew first blood as early as the first minute through Joaquin Menini. Four minutes later Malaysia equalised through Muhd Haziq Samsul.



But Argentina dominated the match and tore apart the Malaysian defence to hammer in six more goals in the space of 31 minutes.



Nicolas Della Torre, who scored a hattrick in the 6-1 win last Saturday, netted a brace in the sixth and 27th minutes.



Tomas Domene (ninth), Menini (14th), Juan Gilardi (35th) and Pedro Ibarra (37th) contributed the other goals for Argentina.



Malaysia reduced the deficit through Azri Hassan in the 45th minute.



Stephen said his players had a slow start and were on the back foot when they conceded the first goal.



“We equalised but they regained the lead within two minutes because we were slow to react.



“We were trailing 1-4 in the first quarter.



“We created some chances but didn’t manage to score while they made use of their penalty corners to score,” said Stephen.



“In the third and fourth quarter we were much better and created more chances but only managed to score one goal.”



The Star of Malaysia