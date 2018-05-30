Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Just Hockey

Job Vacancy - HP Logistics Manager

Published on Wednesday, 30 May 2018 10:00 | Hits: 19
View Comments



Hockey Ireland is seeking to appoint a High Performance Logistics Manager to support the Performance Director and National Teams.

Reporting to the Performance Director, the High-Performance Logistics Manager will ensure effective implementation of all logistics and administration of the Hockey Ireland High Performance Programme including management of all aspects of team logistics for Ireland Teams (senior and junior age grade) and the provision of support to the High Performance (HP) programme in general.

Full details of the role including how to apply can be found Job description HP Logistics Manager - Hockey Ireland.docx

Irish Hockey Association media release

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.