



Hockey Ireland is seeking to appoint a High Performance Logistics Manager to support the Performance Director and National Teams.



Reporting to the Performance Director, the High-Performance Logistics Manager will ensure effective implementation of all logistics and administration of the Hockey Ireland High Performance Programme including management of all aspects of team logistics for Ireland Teams (senior and junior age grade) and the provision of support to the High Performance (HP) programme in general.



Full details of the role including how to apply can be found Job description HP Logistics Manager - Hockey Ireland.docx



