Hockey Australia (HA) today announces that Bunbury and Busselton will host the 2018 Women’s Masters Australian Championships and 2019 Men’s Masters Australian Championships.





The events are made possible thanks to the support of the Western Australian State Government, the City of Busselton and the City of Bunbury.



Both are funded by the WA State Government through Tourism WA’s Regional Events Program, which is supported by Royalties for Regions.



The 2018 Women’s Masters will be held from 27 September to 6 October 2018, involving approximately 900 participants across 140 matches, at hockey stadiums in Bunbury (93 matches) and Busselton (47 matches).



The 2019 Men’s Masters will be held from 20 September to 5 October 2019, involving approximately 1800 participants across 302 matches, with 202 hosted in Bunbury and 100 in Busselton.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier said: “Hockey Australia is thrilled to make this announcement which showcases the incredible commitment from the WA State Government, the City of Busselton and the City of Bunbury towards hockey.



“The Men’s Masters Australian Championships is our largest participation event, while the Women’s Masters is a hugely popular and growing event too.



“There will be an amazing number of participants from the Over 35 to Over 75 divisions, along with coaches, officials and supporters which will bring countless benefits to the local community in WA’s South-West region.”



WA Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said the popular sporting events would attract thousands of visitors and deliver significant economic and social benefits to the State.



“The State Government is proud to support the Women’s and Men’s Masters Hockey Championships,” Papalia said.



“Hockey is a popular Australian sport, being played at clubs, schools and indoor centres around the State.



“Masters Hockey, in particular, is one of the fastest growing forms of hockey in Australia.



“It is expected these two events will attract thousands of visitors and increase the length of time they stay in the spectacular South West region, where they can experience world-class wineries and restaurants, stunning coastal and forest scenery, and many other natural wonders.”



Australian Masters’ Hockey National Coordinator Peter Sweeney said: “The Masters Hockey fraternity is very happy with the choice of Bunbury and Busselton for the 2018 Women’s and 2019 Men’s Masters Australian Championships.



“The opportunity to visit that beautiful part of WA will be strongly supported and the two tournaments will recognise the large contribution that WA Country players make to Masters Hockey.



“I thank the WA State Government and the Councils of the Cities of Bunbury and Busselton for the wonderful support of these exciting events.”



Hockey Australia media release