

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce Lotto Sportswear will continue as the official apparel partner of the Vantage Black Sticks for a further two years.





The deal will see Lotto provide the playing and off-field kit for the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women during the busy years ahead, including Hockey World Cups and the Hockey Pro League which starts in January 2019.



Hockey New Zealand CEO Ian Francis was thrilled to extend the partnership which has now been in place since 2008.



“For the next four years we have a confirmed international calendar from January to June with the introduction of the Hockey Pro League. It’s a major step change in the sport around the world,” Francis said.



“We were keen to partner with a brand that wanted to go on the journey with us and help grow hockey at the same time as provide leading sports performance apparel for our teams. Lotto Sportswear have done that for us, so it was a pleasure to re-sign with them and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership over the next couple of years.”



The Vantage Black Sticks have a big year ahead with the Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup in London from 21 July - 5 August and Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India from November 28 - 16 December.



“We were keen to keep our eight year relationship going with the Black Sticks and Hockey New Zealand. Hockey is a growing sport in this country and we partner with a number of local hockey associations so it’s important for Score Sportswear to lead the way and align with successful brands like the Vantage Black Sticks to help build our business in New Zealand,” said Score Sportswear Director Blair Dawkins.



“New playing kits are already being developed for the Hockey Pro League, using some of the best performance apparel technology around to give the players every advantage going into what will be a very tough competition. That’s just one of the ways we play our part to help support hockey at the top level.”



Lotto Sportswear, managed by Score Sportswear Ltd in New Zealand since 1993, is a renowned sports performance and lifestyle brand based in Treviso, Italy and partner with many other leading sports teams and players globally.



Score Sporstwear is also the distributor of the Samurai brand in New Zealand, worn by teams such as the Bay of Plenty Steamers in the Mitre 10 Cup.



Vantage Black Sticks fans won’t be left out either, with licensed merchandise available exclusively at www.blacksticks.co.nz or through your local Just Hockey retailer.



Hockey New Zealand Media release