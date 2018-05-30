Filipe Naigulevu





The 2018 Youth Olympic Games mascot, #Pandi. Picture: SUPPLIED



THE 2018 Youth Olympic Games this October in Buenos Aires, Argentina will feature a rather friendly face that plays a fundamental role in spreading the event’s message.





The Buenos Aires 2018 Organising Committee has launched its Youth Olympic mascot named #Pandi, which inspired by the jaguar, one of the most emblematic wild cat species found in northern Argentina.



According to the organising committee, the mascot aims to inspire youth to embrace sport as a tool to make the world a better place, while also raising awareness about the species’ risk of extinction.



The mascot’s name has a hashtag at the beginning to demonstrate its strong online profile.



With perseverance and the festive spirit it reveals upon reaching its goal, #Pandi symbolises the desire for Buenos Aires 2018, the first edition of an Olympic celebration with strict gender equality, to serve as an important source of inspiration to build a better world through sport.



“Like the young athletes that give their best to qualify for the Games, the Buenos Aires 2018 mascot overcomes all types of adversity to reach its goals”, said the president of the Buenos Aires 2018 organising committee Gerardo Werthein.



The Olympic mascots are ambassadors to the Games and play a fundamental role in spreading the event’s message and the Olympic values of friendship, respect, and excellence among different audiences, especially children and youth.



The jaguar, found in Argentina’s northern region, is in great danger due to human causes. Various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have warned about the risk of extinction as a result of the destruction of their natural habitat and hunting.



The Buenos Aires 2018 mascot was designed by the Argentine agency Human Full Agency. The short animation was made by the local production company, Buda TV.



The Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games will be held from October 6 -18 with the participation of 3998 athletes from 206 countries.



The Fiji Times