

©: Dirk Markgraf



Linus Müller has made the decision to move to current German champions Mannheimer HC for the upcoming 2018/19 season.





The 18-year-old moves to the Neckarplatt from the Düsseldorf Hockey Club. Müller has played 49 international youth games, won the U-18 European Championship in 2016 and finished third at the U-21 European Championships in 2017. The central defender rose to the Bundesliga with the DHC first team in 2017.



"I deliberately chose MHC because the combination of optimal training possibilities and the sports scholarship on offer were decisive for me. Mannheim is the best choice for my personal development," Müller said of his decision.



Born in Düsseldorf, he also has clear goals in Mannheim: "I want to play for titles with the MHC and get into the A squad."



"We are very pleased that Linus has chosen us,” coach Michael McCann said. “He fits perfectly into the next generation around Teo Hinrichs in style, age and qualities. We want to rejuvenate the squad for the new season and, at the same time, continue to play for the German championship and the EHL."



Mannheim will play in the German playoffs this weekend, taking on Uhlenhorst Mulheim in the semi-final with a win assuring them of a return ticket to the EHL for next season.



Euro Hockey League media release