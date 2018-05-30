

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



KHC Dragons have made a series of eye-catching reinforcements for the 2018/19 season with Tobias Walker, Kirk Shimmins, Dominic Uher, Luke Noblett and Max Lootens confirmed as arriving.





It is part of the overhaul of the Belgian champions side as they look to replaced Arthur van Doren (Bloemendaal), Loic van Doren (Den Bosch), Victor Wegnez (Racing Club de Bruxelles), Jeremy Celis (retired), Louis Rombouts and Grégory Stockbroekx who have all moved on.



In goal, 28-year-old German international goalkeeper Walter arrives from Harvestehuder.



"When I heard that the Dragons were looking for a keeper, I was immediately interested. I will have the opportunity to evolve in a new competition but also in a club belonging at the top European level. We quickly reached an agreement even though it is tough to leave my club."



Irish Olympian Shimmins comes from Pembroke in Dublin and will give them a major engine to their midfield, continuing their long history with Irish players, dating back through Stephen Butler to Shane O’Donoghue.



"We have always had very good experiences with the Irish,” said coach Jean Willems. “They fit well with our DNA and our competitive mentality. Kirk is definitely an excellent reinforcement for our team."



Max Lootens is another eye-catching one, the Belgian Under-21 captain returning to the club after three seasons with Racing. He played with Dragons through his youth from 2004 to 2015 before switching to Brussels.



"After three fantastic years at Racing, I cannot wait to get home. I obviously owe a lot to Racing where I learned a lot. But Dragons is the club where I started and where I am at home.



“The new project of Dragons speaks to me a lot and I want to participate in this new era for the club.



Austrian Uher gives them strength in defence while Noblett is from Australia as part of a lively transfer season already this summer. Tanguy Cosyns has switched from Daring to HGC in the Netherlands where he will join Max Plennevaux who moves from Real Club de Polo.



Marc Chicote-Freixa moves from Club Egara to La Gantoise. Saint Germain goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry will play for Oree next season along with Irish international Stephen Cole and Argentina international Luca Masso.



Euro Hockey League media release