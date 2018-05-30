



Saint Germain won their seventh French national championship as they beat surprise package FC Lyon in the final 3-2, earning their ticket to the Euro Hockey League into the bargain.





The favourites did not stumble in the decider in front of nearly a thousand spectators in a strong heat as Charles Verrier’s pressing game paid dividends.



They led after two minutes when William Jeammot coverted a short corner but the Yvelines club could not build on that opening salvo from their next three corners.



Little by little, Lyon gained in confidence and Thomas Chalumeau came close to equalising but Tom Genestet, imperious in defense, recovered to clear off the line.



Jeammot and Stijn Gabriel extended the lead to 3-0 in the second half before Lyon fought back with Gaspard Baumgarten making an impact. Guillaume Pin pulled one back with nine minutes to go and they made it a little nervous at the end when Baumgarten scored once more.



But Saint Germain held on to win at the fourth attempt having lost the last three French finals to Racing Club de France, the regular season champions. Racing go to ROUND1 of the EHL as a result while Saint Ger will play in the KO16 for a second successive season.



